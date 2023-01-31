SALEM — Oregon’s unemployment rate has risen for five consecutive months, climbing a full percentage point to 4.5%. Nearly 100,000 Oregonians were looking for work last month.

While that’s still a relatively low number by historical standards, the consistent upward trajectory of the unemployed suggests a labor market that’s steadily cooling off.

