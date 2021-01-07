SALEM — Applications are due Jan. 20 to fill two vacant seats on the Oregon Board of Agriculture.
The positions were previously held by Marty Myers and Grant Kitamura. Myers, general manager of Threemile Canyon Farms in Boardman, died Dec. 1. Kitamura, a managing partner at Baker & Murakami Produce Co. in Ontario, announced he is moving to Idaho.
Members of the state Board of Agriculture are appointed by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. The board advises the state Department of Agriculture on policy issues and develops recommendations on agricultural issues statewide.
Myers’ term expires Sept. 17, 2023, and Kitamura’s term expires Oct. 31, 2022. Both positions are eligible to serve an additional four-year term. Applicants for these seats must be engaged in farming or agricultural production.
The board meets quarterly. Compensation and travel expenses are provided. Other board membership requirements:
• Seven board members who are actively engaged in the production of agricultural commodities.
• Two board members who are not actively engaged in the production of agricultural commodities.
• Director of Agriculture.
• Dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences at Oregon State University.
• Chairperson of the Soil and Water Conservation Commission.
• Members must be Oregon residents.
Applicants must complete an interest form including their resumé, statement of interest and a short bio. For information or to apply, visit www.oregon.gov/gov/admin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.