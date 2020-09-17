SALEM — Beyond the loss of property and life, Oregon’s wildfires could cost the state hundreds of thousands of jobs.
The Oregon Employment Department released a report Friday, Sept. 11, showing 21,350 Oregon businesses are in a wildfire evacuation zone across 13 counties. Those businesses, according to the data, employ 232,600 people. In comparison, according to the report, Oregon’s entire private health care industry during the third quarter of 2019 had 262,400 jobs.
More than 20,300 jobs are in zones under evacuations orders to leave immediately.
Health care, retail trade, and leisure and hospitality are the sectors with the largest job totals in all levels of evacuation zones. In Level 3 evacuation zones, natural resources and mining account for the most jobs, with 3,700. While natural resources and mining made up 4% of all jobs in the third quarter of 2019, the industry accounts for one out of five (18%) of Level 3 evacuation area jobs.
Construction also takes a hit, with 13% of Level 3 area jobs, compared with 8% of all jobs.
You can see the report and data at https://bit.ly/3c1TTWr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.