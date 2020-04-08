CORVALLIS — The Oregon State University College of Forestry will start a weekly Stay at Home Lecture Series beginning Thursday.
Every Thursday at 3 p.m. through May, students, professors and other researchers will talk about their work on topics and issues across the forest landscape.
The first lecture is recreation science in National Parks by Ashley D’Antoniom.
D’Antoniom will highlight how the field of recreation ecology can shed light on how increased recreation is affecting U.S. national parks while also showing how to conserve national parks for future generations.
Upcoming lectures include “Uncovering the hidden world of a secretive seabird” and “Research/Curriculum Experiences and Opportunities at OSU: Fulbright Research Scholar Perspectives.”
The series also will showcase the Western Forestry Graduate Research Symposium.
Each presentation, available via Zoom at no cost, will last 20-30 minutes followed by a question-and-answer session.
For a lineup of speakers and topics, visit the lecture series website at https://www.forestry.oregonstate.edu/stay-home-lecture-series.
