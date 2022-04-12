BAKER CITY — Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative announced it will hold its annual meeting Saturday, May 21 at 10:30 a.m. at Baker High School, 2500 East St., Baker City.
Board President Wayne Overton and Chief Executive Officer Les Penning will report on the state of the cooperative. Three positions on the OTEC Board of Directors are up for election. Election results for Position 7 (Union County), Position 8 (Union County) and Position 9 (Baker County) will be announced during the meeting.
All OTEC member-owners are invited to the in-person meeting, and there is no fee to attend. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., with access to community booths and other activities. The business meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by a complimentary lunch. There will be music, raffle drawings, activities and booths for all adults and children to enjoy.
Buses will be available for members from Burns, John Day and La Grande who want to attend the meeting in Baker City. Those interested in a free ride can now register at the following locations: the Senior Citizen’s Community Center in John Day; the Harney County Senior Center in Burns; and the Union County Senior Center in La Grande. Seats are limited and will be awarded on a first come first served basis.
For those member-owners not able to attend, a livestream of the business meeting and the announcement of election results will be available at www.otec.coop and on OTEC’s Facebook page, with a recording of the meeting posted online afterward.
