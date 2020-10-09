BAKER CITY — Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative announced in a press release it has five vehicles for sale in its annual surplus auction at the cooperative's Baker City headquarters.
The five vehicles will be available for viewing Oct. 22 and 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at OTEC's headquarters at 4005 23rd St. (enter through OTEC's gate on Pocahontas Road). Members also can view the vehicles and download bid sheets at www.otec.coop/annual-auction.
Bid sheets also will be available at the viewing. The cooperative will require social distancing and mask wearing at the viewings.
Those interested can submit sealed bids at the time of the viewing or drop them in one of OTEC's secure dropbox locations at each of the four district offices. Bids are due no later than 5 p.m Oct. 26. The cooperative will notify successful bidders no later than 5 p.m. the following day.
OTEC will accept only cash, cashier's check or money order, and payment is due at the time winners take possession of the vehicle. All vehicles need to be off OTEC property no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative reserves the right to reject any or all bids and is auctioning the vehicles as-is with no warranties or guarantees
For more information, contact OTEC purchasing manager Todd Nice at 541-524-2844.
