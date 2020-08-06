LA GRANDE — About two decades ago, artists Bob and Judy Jensen tired of hauling their pottery, paintings and ceramics to sell at outdoor art galleries, so they took things into their own hands — they opened their own gallery, the Potter’s House.
A hit from the start, the Potter’s Gift House & Gallery has proven as enduring as the pottery and paintings the Jensens create. They are beginning a celebration of their 20th year in business at their present location at the corner of Sixth Street and Penn Avenue, La Grande.
“We didn’t think we’d be open this long. We thought we would be too old by now,” Judy Jensen said.
The years have been kind to the Jensens, who today appear as vibrant as ever, although they are scaling back operations at their gallery a bit to allow for semi-retirement.
The Jensens do not miss the trips they once made throughout the Northwest while transporting their works to galleries. Much of their time was spent packing and unpacking their crafts.
“It was exhausting,” Judy Jensen said.
The roots of the Potter’s House date back to 1995 when the Jensens opened a summer gallery in Joseph, Jensen Artforms, which they ran for 10 years.
Since opening in 2000 in La Grande, the Potter’s House has been saluted by many, including Oregonian columnist Gerry Frank who listed the gallery as one of the 400 best places to eat, drink, stay or visit in the state in the 2014 edition of his book “Gerry Frank’s Oregon.” The Potter’s House was one of two La Grande stops Frank recommended, the other being the Ten Depot restaurant.
Frank’s recognition came two years after the Union County Chamber of Commerce named the Potter’s House Gallery the best gift shop in Union County.
Such honors recognize the paintings, Judy Jensen’s restorative furniture work and Bob Jensen’s stoneware and raku pottery.
A longtime educator, Bob Jensen was burning the candle at both ends in the early years of the gallery for he also was an art teacher at La Grande High School. He taught there for 12 years before retiring after a career of 32 years as a teacher.
He was feted many times as an educator while at LHS and about 15 years ago was named Oregon’s high school art teacher of the year by the Oregon Art Education Association.
The educator came to La Grande High after teaching 15 years at Nyssa High School. Judy Jensen recalled the interview team at LHS did not deliberate long after interviewing him.
“I received a call from LHS offering him the job before he got home,” she said, speaking of a time when landlines ruled, not cellphones.
Bob Jensen said his stint at the high school was the most enjoyable of his education career because he so liked working with its students and faculty.
“Everything clicked,” he said.
One of the most popular programs the Jensens have run at the Potter’s House is a Christmas show that was conducted annually for 17 years through 2017 at their gallery and home, which are connected. Each room at their business and house would be filled with Christmas gift items for weeks. The Jensens would move out of their house during this time to allow its use for the show.
Visitors became so accustomed to visiting the Jensens’ home during this time that some came to think of it as a permanent part of the Potter’s House. Today, people occasionally walk into the Jensens’ home expecting to find a continuation of the gallery.
The Potter House’s 20-year celebration started Wednesday, Aug. 5, and will continue through Aug. 25. The Jensens have not planned any big parties during the celebration because of the COVID-19 pandemic but are offering special sales and drawings.
Sales during the celebration will be monitored in intervals of 20 and the customers making every 20th sale will receive a 20% discount. There also will be drawings for prizes of $20.
A 25th anniversary celebration may be only five years away. Judy Jensen said she cannot imagine a time when she and her husband will not be running the Potter’s Gift House & Gallery.
“It is what we do,” she said, “and we do it together.”
