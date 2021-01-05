Rancher Dwight Hammond Jr., left, is embraced by his wife, Susie Hammond, after arriving by private jet at the Burns Municipal Airport in Burns on July 11, 2018. Hammond and his son Steven, convicted of intentionally setting fires on public land in Oregon, were pardoned by President Donald Trump. The federal government has proposed awarding grazing allotments to the Hammonds, whose case sparked the takeover of a federal wildlife refuge by right-wing extremists in 2016.