Customers wait in line at the Rite Aid pharmacy in La Grande on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Rite Aid confirmed the closure of the store on Thursday, April 20.

LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rite Aid location, 2212 Island Ave., is permanently closing its doors Thursday, April 20, the company confirmed in an email on April 10.

“Like all retail businesses, we regularly review each of our locations to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers, communities and overall business,” Michelle McEnroe, an external communications specialist, said in the email.

