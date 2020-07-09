ENTERPRISE — Safeway, Wallowa County’s largest grocer, is getting a facelift that will include a full-service bakery and deli, said Katie Wightman, store director.
Additionally, the entire store is being reset in an effort to make room for all of the new departments — including a new customer service desk that is already in place near the store’s new entrance.
“We are hoping that if all goes as planned, we will be complete with all upgrades by the end of July,” said Jill McInnis, director of communications and public affairs for Safeway in Oregon and Southern Washington.
McInnis said there also will be a new drive-up window for the store’s pharmacy.
Wightman said the produce area will be expanded closer to the front of the store and the floral area also will be at the front.
