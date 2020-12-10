LA GRANDE — The Union County Chamber of Commerce wrapped up its inaugural shop hop the first week of December, and the chamber’s executive cirector, Suzannah Moore-Hemann, said the event was a boon for both businesses and participants.
The chamber teamed up with businesses to organize the event to encourage local shopping Thursday, Dec. 3, through Saturday, Dec. 5. Participants used a Monopoly-like game card to collect stamps or signatures at the real-world locations of more than 30 Union County businesses and organizations, from Blue Mountain Outfitters and Fitzgerald Flowers, both in downtown La Grande, to Cat’s Paw Farm in Union.
Players who visited every location then turned in their game cards to the chamber, which planned to pick three winners to each receive a gift basket full of goods and gift cards that local businesses donated.
Moore-Hemann said the chamber received about 100 game boards and more are coming in. After getting them all, she said, the chamber will draw the names of winners of the gift baskets. But instead of three winners, she said, there will be four.
Local businesses donated more than $3,500 worth of goods for the gift baskets, she said, and there was so much the chamber made a fourth gift basket.
“So we get an extra person to surprise,” she said.
Some shops also held their own raffles for gift baskets, she added, providing plenty of opportunity to win.
But the point of the event was to help local businesses, and Moore-Hemann said the plan worked. She said the Cove Drive-in and the Union Stoplight and other establishments reported more foot traffic and more customers than usual for the weekend, and La Grande establishments such as Brother Bear Cafe and Tap That Growlers reported new customers.
The original idea was to do the shop hops quarterly, Moore-Hemann said, which would mean the next event would be in February or March. But some business owners are being cautious about having one too soon, so the chamber is reevaluating when to hold the next shop hop.
This one proved enough of a hit to keep it for next year, she said, and other dates could lend themselves to subsequent shop hops, such as Eastern Oregon University’s Welcome Week, when new students arrive in September. She said that would provide an opportune time to show newcomers what La Grande and Union County have to offer.
She also said there also has been discussion on creating a shop hoop focusing on local dining.
Local restaurants have so far weathered the storm of COVID-19 restrictions, she said, with only a few closures, including Joe Beans in downtown La Grande. In that case, however, new buyers were at the ready and reopened as Brother Bear Cafe.
But with indoor dining limited by public health mandates and winter setting in — outdoor dining, obviously, is a non-starter in Northeast Oregon — the season could mean more local restaurants have to shut down. She said the chamber plans to meet this week to discuss spearheading some support for local restaurants.
“We’re still trying to see what that looks like,” Moore-Hemann said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.