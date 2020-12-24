JOSEPH — An Enterprise clothing store has moved to Joseph and reopened with a new name
Thistle & Pine operated in Enterprise for about six months then moved to Joseph this past spring just as the COVID-19 pandemic was getting underway.
Now, it’s Wild Sage Clothing.
“People didn’t understand our name,” owner Angela Train said. “It was too creative, I think.”
Train, who leaves the day-to-day operation of the store to her daughters, Roni and Brianna Train, said the move was for a couple of reasons, which she called a “reset.”
“The rent was cheaper in Joseph and there’s more foot traffic, so we moved up there,” she said.
Not a lot has changed except for the location, she said.
“We have the same type stuff as we did in Enterprise,” Train said. “We have more tourists there so we’re selling more trinkets and gifts, laundry soaps, dryer balls, pretty much everything. Right now, we’re decorated for Christmas selling Christmas items.”
Roni Train, who handles the bulk of the daily operations, agreed with her mom.
“We like it here a lot because we get a lot of foot traffic,” said the 2000 Enterprise High School alumna. “In Enterprise, the customers were mainly locals. But here, we get more tourists.”
She also works part time for Tiger Lights, an online business that sells LED lights locally for farm equipment and off-road vehicles.
Wild Sage still has the high-end used clothing they sold in Enterprise, but they’ve added other items, as well.
“We have added lots of new stock since being in Joseph, such as eco-friendly items and additional home goods,” Angela said. “For Christmas, we are making lots of our own ornaments and décor. Our gnomes are our favorite and featured in our windows right now. We also have tons of brand-new items now, which would make for good gifts this year. So though we still sell second-hand, we have expanded our eco-friendly spectrum and added more souvenirs and home décor.”
Angela, who works full time at Wallowa Valley Senior Living in Enterprise, said she’s found the move encouraging, particularly from her business neighbors.
“They’ve been truly amazing,” she said.
This month, the shop is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. That will change in January when the business goes to winter hours.
Check the store’s Facebook page later this month for more information.
