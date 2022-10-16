Side A Brewing co-owners Scott McConnell, left, and Travis Hansen, right, enjoy the newest beer with brewer Travis Darney, middle, at the brewing room in La Grande on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. The Fresh Hop IPA won the people's choice award at the Seattle Fresh Hop Festival earlier this month.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Side A brewer Travis Darney pours fresh hops from Crosby Farms, Woodburn, into a vat in the brewing room.
Scott McConnell/Contributed Photo
The fresh hops from Crosby Farms, Woodburn, sit in a vat in Side A Brewing's brewing room.
LA GRANDE — Hoppy and earthy with tropical notes of citrus and berries — Side A Brewing’s newest creation is balanced and goes down smooth and attendees at the Seattle Fresh Hop Festival agreed.
Around 20 breweries hauled more than 30 beers to Seattle for a weekend long celebration of the unique style of beer. Side A brought three beers to the festival — its Oregon Fog Hazy India Pale Ale, Old Trav Altbier and the brand new Fresh Hop India Pale Ale. Festival-goers voted for their favorite beer as they tasted their way through the wide variety of brews. The choice was clear — Side A’s Fresh Hop IPA brought home the people’s choice winner.
“This minor recognition is nice in the region,” said Side A Brewery co-owner Scott McConnell. “This shows Travis’ growth as a brewer. We’re making some fun, new experimental beer.”
The festival took place between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8.
When it comes to fresh hop beer the quality of the hops really matters, Side A’s brewer Travis Darney said. The fresh hops impart more grassy and vegetative tasting notes to the beer in comparison to dried hops.
The fresh hops for Side A’s newest beer came from Crosby Farms in Woodburn. Darney and Trent Bray made the long drive across the state to retrieve the freshly picked crop. The hops were in La Grande and being made into beer within 48 hours of being picked from the vine, Darney said, adding only six kegs of the newest IPA were brewed.
McConnell said that this was the first notable fresh hop beer produced by Side A. Darney experimented with some fresh hops last year and said it was a learning experience. This year the brew just fell into place, McConnell said.
“It’s affirming that growth is not only open, but necessary,” Darney said. “You take the good with the bad.”
