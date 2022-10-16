LA GRANDE — Hoppy and earthy with tropical notes of citrus and berries — Side A Brewing’s newest creation is balanced and goes down smooth and attendees at the Seattle Fresh Hop Festival agreed.

Around 20 breweries hauled more than 30 beers to Seattle for a weekend long celebration of the unique style of beer. Side A brought three beers to the festival — its Oregon Fog Hazy India Pale Ale, Old Trav Altbier and the brand new Fresh Hop India Pale Ale. Festival-goers voted for their favorite beer as they tasted their way through the wide variety of brews. The choice was clear — Side A’s Fresh Hop IPA brought home the people’s choice winner.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

