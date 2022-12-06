ISLAND CITY — After holding off on opening a restaurant, the owners of Sim Shot Virtual Shooting Range are diving head first into the restaurant business.
The restaurant, located at 10200 W. First St., is now open for family dining, takeout and party catering. They will host a Sim Shot Grand Opening on Jan. 21, 2023, from noon to 9 p.m.
Sim Shot Virtual Shooting Range, is co-owned by Robert and Jamie Minarich along with John and Beverley Minarich. The family-owned business has expanded its operation to include the restaurant and in-house dining occupying 1,500 square feet of their business building space.
“We opened our restaurant on Oct. 22,” Robert Minarich said. “We have always intended to include a restaurant. It was part of the bigger vision for the business, so when we came up with the concept of the shooting range, we thought of having a restaurant and bar associated with it, making it a full entertainment venue.”
There were a lot of logistics involved in getting the restaurant up and running, he explained, so the family co-owners agreed to open the range first and start creating income. Then they would continue working on developing the restaurant, making it a work in progress. Deciding on how to make their restaurant menu different from other existing restaurants in town was the challenge.
“Smoked meats are our specialty, Minarich said. “We wanted to be unique, offering something different and not real available in this area.”
The family owners decided their menu would include smoked brisket, pork and chicken meats.
“We are doing a brisket panini, our top seller,” he said. “We have a pulled pork sandwich and smoked chicken pops, which are a French drumstick with the bone sticking out, and all the smoked chicken meat is at the top. They are like little lollipops so we call them chicken pops.”
Their fourth best seller is their nacho platter and diners can choose which smoked meat they want on top of their nacho, whether that’s smoked chicken, pulled pork or brisket.
“That’s been a huge hit as well,” he said.
They also make a chef’s salad called Sim Salad with the same meat options to choose from. There is also a kids’ menu with a cheese pizza or ham and cheese panini. All the sandwiches come with beer-battered fries. They also offer mozzarella sticks and for dessert, a seasonal cobbler lightly smoked in their smoker and served up with vanilla ice cream.
“Right now we’re running blueberry cobblers,” Minarich said. “Before this we offered peach in season.”
The business also offers in-house catering for smaller parties not to exceed 50 people. The catering menu is different from their normal menu, so customers may inquire about that in person.
“The catering menu is more like a holiday meal style, such as smoked prime rib and mashed potatoes,” he said. “You have to have the party here though. We don’t have the set up for catering out of house yet.”
The community has been very supportive, he added, and they have been very busy.
“Word is starting to get out and everyone has been raving about the food and how good it is,” Minarich said. “It really has gone well, and that’s a blessing for our family for sure.”
Currently, Minarich has one chef and it’s a self-service style of delivery. Customers are given a buzzer to put at their table and when the meal is ready, the customer will hear his buzzer go off and the order may be picked up at the kitchen window.
“The average wait time for a meal is 15 minutes,” he said. “You can also order as a takeout. We are also considering doing door-dash deliveries. We’ll decide on that at the beginning of the year after the holiday rush is over.”
Sim Shot offers a variety of beverages, including all the Pepsi products, fountain sodas, teas, energy drinks and other beverages as well as alcohol.
“We have a limited liquor license so we don’t sell hard liquor, but we sell beer, wine, ciders and seltzers,” he added.
