Chieftain earns Society of Professional Journalists awardENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Chieftain and editor Ellen Morris Bishop won first place in sports photography in the Society of Professional Journalists Northwest Excellence in Journalism competition.
Bishop’s photograph of Joseph Charter School high school basketball, “Carson Littlepage is stripped of the ball,” received the top honor in sports action photography in the small newspaper category, which includes papers with up to 15 reporters.
Judges narrowed 1,300 entries down to 250 winners, recognizing reporters, photographers, designers, editors and more throughout the region, which includes Washington and Oregon, as well as Alaska, Idaho and Montana.
Volunteer members from SPJ of western Washington and Oregon administer the contest.
Farmers, ranchers to receive support for COVID-19 lossesWASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in a press release Tuesday announced the details of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program to provide up to $16 billion in direct relief payments to America’s farmers and ranchers who are enduring losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Also, USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program is partnering with regional and local distributors, whose workforces have been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service entities, to purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy, and meat and deliver boxes to Americans in need.
Producers can apply for assistance beginning Monday, May 25, through the Farm Service Agency. The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program provides financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a price declines of
5% or greater due to COVID-19 and face additional significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production, and disruptions to shipping patterns and the orderly marketing of commodities.
There is a payment limit of $250,000 per person or entity for all commodities combined. Applicants who are corporations, limited liability companies or limited partnerships may qualify for additional payment limits where members actively provide personal labor or personal management for the farming operation. Producers also will have to certify they meet the Adjusted Gross Income limitation of $900,000 unless at least 75% or more of their income is derived from farming, ranching or forestry-related activities. Producers must also be in compliance with Highly Erodible Land and Wetland Conservation provisions.
Additional information and application forms are available at farmers.gov/cfap.
Producers of all eligible commodities will apply through their local FSA office, which will accept applications through Aug. 28.
Documentation to support the producer’s application and certification may be requested. FSA has streamlined the signup process to not require an acreage report and a USDA farm number may not be immediately needed.
More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus or at your local Farm Service Agency.
