Man accused in $15M grass seed money laundering schemes
SALEM — A former manager of a Washington-based seed company was charged this week with allegedly laundering and wiring over $15 million through several schemes to defraud the company’s former owner and its customers.
Former Jacklin Seed Company General Manager Christopher Claypool of Spokane, Washington faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering against the company’s former owner, J.R. Simplot Company, U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams said this week.
Jacklin Seed Company is a producer and marketer of grass seed and turfgrass based in Liberty Lake, Washington, the Statesman Journal reported. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the company contracted with independent growers for the production of proprietary grass seed varieties and fulfilled orders from a distribution facility in Albany, Oregon.
Claypool, 52, oversaw the company’s product sales to domestic and international distributors.
U.S. attorney officials said Claypool’s alleged schemes include packaging seed varieties with false and misleading labels, embezzling more than $12 million while posing as a foreign sales partner and conspiring with a travel agency in Spokane to inflate costs of his international travel.
It wasn’t immediately known if Claypool has an attorney to comment on the case.
Hotel fined for overcharging people during wildfire
ROSEBURG — A hotel in Roseburg has been fined $31,000 for overcharging dozens of area residents who sought rooms after fleeing a large wildfire in September.
The News-Review reports SUBH Investment LLC, which does business as Days Inn by Wyndham in Roseburg, entered into an agreement with the Oregon Department of Justice on Monday.
Devon Kumar, who lives in a suburb of Portland, is listed with the state as the owner of the Days Inn. He declined to comment when contacted by the newspaper. Kumar agreed to pay $31,000 in fines to the state department of Justice, spread out in payments over the next six months.
At the time of the Archie Creek Fire, the Days Inn rented or offered to rent at least 31 rooms at a price that was at least 15% higher than the normal room price, the agreement said.
The single highest rate Days Inn charged in October was $150 a night, yet during the fire the hotel rented 12 different rooms for over $200 a night, including six rooms for over $300 a night, the Department of Justice said.
Regulators OK wave energy testing project off Oregon coast
PORTLAND — Federal energy regulators have given Oregon State University initial approval for a groundbreaking wave energy testing facility off the coast.
The PacWave South project is designed to facilitate and accelerate the development of wave energy technology, which harnesses the motion of the ocean to generate electricity, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Oregon is considered to have a high potential for wave energy generation — higher by coastal area than Washington or California.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a license to the project on Monday, but another review period must pass before OSU gets final approval.
“It’s huge. It’s the first license of its type to be issued in the United States,” said OSU’s Burke Hales, chief scientist on the project.
Oregon State’s project would offer a pre-permitted area offshore of Newport, Oregon, where wave energy developers could anchor and plug in their devices to the grid.
The array would spread over about 8 square miles of ocean and include four testing “berths” with undersea cables to carry energy produced back to shore near Driftwood Beach State Recreation Site. The energy developers would pay Oregon State University for use of the testing facility.
“We hope to be moving this summer with groundbreaking for building our shoreside facility,” Burke said, adding that the underground and under-ocean boring work needed to run the transmission lines offshore would start this year as well.
The goal is to install the offshore components of the test facility in 2022.
— Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.