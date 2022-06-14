SALEM — State workers in Oregon will start receiving their 3.1% cost-of-living raises four months early, and the state will pay 5% hiring and promotion bonuses, under agreements authorized by Gov. Kate Brown last week.
Under contracts negotiated by the governor last year, state workers were set to receive a 3.1% cost-of-living raise on Dec. 1, but they will now be paid the higher rates starting Aug. 1, under amendments the Brown administration signed last week. State workers also receive separate annual raises known as “step increases,” unless they have reached the top of their pay ranges.
Liz Merah, a spokesperson for the governor, said Brown agreed to the early raises in recognition of inflation causing steep price increases for workers and to address difficulties the some state agencies have faced filling vacant jobs.
“When the state finalized labor contracts last year, Oregon (and the country) was in a different economic environment,” Merah said in an email. “Like Americans across the country, Oregonians today are facing the impacts of inflation, including the state workforce. The governor agreed, after months of negotiation, to move previously contracted COLAs up several months to provide more immediate relief.”
Merah said that some state agencies “have faced vacancy rates upwards of 20% as hiring has been constrained across all sectors.”
Oregon’s administrative agency predicts the total price tag to move up the cost-ofliving raises will be around $40 million, with $16 million of that from the state general fund and the balance from a combination of federal and other funds.
Merah, the spokesperson for Brown, noted that starting scheduled pay increases earlier would not affect future budgets, because it would increase pay rates. “This move does not require any new state funds — the (cost-of-living raises) are being funded through existing agency budgets — and future budgets will not be impacted by this decision,” Merah said.
