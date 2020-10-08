SALEM — Oregon’s total employment will grow by 181,800 jobs between 2019 and 2029, according to new projections from the Oregon Employment Department.
In 2019, there were 2,120,000 jobs in Oregon, according to a news release from the department. The 9% increase in employment between 2019 and 2029 includes private-sector gains of 156,400 jobs, growth of 16,500 jobs in government and an additional 8,900 self-employed Oregonians.
Beyond gains from economic growth, another 255,300 job openings will result on average each year through 2029 as workers retire, leave the labor force for other reason, or make a major occupational change. Together, the number of job openings due to economic growth and replacements will total an annual average of 273,500.
All private sectors in Oregon are expected to add jobs by 2029. Private health care and social assistance will lead all industries in new job growth. Heath care will gain 46,300 new jobs (15% growth) due to the growth and aging of the Oregon’s population.
Health care will account for one out of every five new jobs in Oregon by 2029.
Health care also tops the list of Oregon’s fastest-growing occupations over the 10-year period. Health care occupations and those associated with health care, including mental health, account for 13 of the 20 fastest-growing occupations from 2019-29 among occupations with at least 1,000 jobs in Oregon.
Oregon’s second-fastest-growing industry will be professional and business services, which will add 33,000 new jobs (13% growth), according to the press release. Professional and business services includes legal and architectural services, computer systems design and more.
A broad variety of career opportunities will be available across all sectors as well as all job types. One-third of all job openings will require education or training beyond high school at the typical entry-level education. To meet more competitive education requirements, nearly half of all job openings require at least some training beyond high school.
Occupations with the most job openings, typically requiring a high school diploma or less, include retail salespersons, food preparation and serving workers and cashiers.
Those requiring a postsecondary certification or associate’s degree include truck drivers, bookkeepers and nursing and medical assistants. Occupations with the most total openings requiring at least a bachelor’s degree vary from general and operations managers to registered nurses and accountants.
All areas of Oregon expect to see job opportunities due to both economic growth and to replace workers leaving the labor force in the coming years. The two regions projected to grow at the fastest rates are Central Oregon (12%) and the Portland area (11%).
