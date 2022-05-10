BAKER CITY — Baker City’s Country Financial insurance office is under new management, as La Grande resident Paul Swigert steps into the open position.

Swigert has been working for Country Financial since 2006 and is no stranger to Baker City, having worked at the office there from 2009-10.

Swigert also has worked as an agent in Grant County, where he hired local marketing producers Ad Dad to direct two commercials for his office.

“Fast forward (to now), the Baker office became available again, I put a proposal together for corporate and they accepted it,” Swigert said. “Now I have two offices, one in La Grande, one in Baker.

“We have a great customer service line that helped pick up the slack while no agent was present,” he said.

Country Financial’s Baker City office is at 2193 Main St. The phone number is 541-524-9930.

— Ian Crawford, Baker City Herald

