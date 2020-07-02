LA GRANDE — Tap That! Growlers has found a new place to call home.
The downtown provider of craft beer, hard cider and more has moved to 1106 Adams Ave., just a few blocks down from its previous location. The new digs also have a restaurant. The crew is putting on the finishing touches and plans to open Friday at 11 a.m.
“I think it was time to expand, put in a restaurant and food,” Devin Cornford, one of the five owners, said. “The space before was a great space, just smaller. We loved that space but we needed more room. There were times when we had a hard time fitting everyone in there.”
The new location features sections for different crowds.
“We have one section that is family friendly. You can bring your kids in, fill your growlers and take them to go or sit and have dinner with your kids and have a drink with dinner,” he said. “The other side is the adults side, 21 and over, so for those who enjoy adult time they can be over here. It gives people who want to get away a place to get away and people who want to eat with their family a place to come in with their family.”
The 21-and-older section includes shuffleboard, tabletop games and activities and slot machines. Both sections will receive full service from the bar and kitchen.
The venue change also marks the company’s first exploration into food service. To start, Cornford said, the menu mostly will be fried food. As employees are trained on the use of a brick oven, pizzas, sandwiches and pasta will be added, and eventually steaks and burgers will make their way onto the menu as well.
The plan for Friday’s opening is to allow people to sit and hang out. The opening might not include the new menu, however, as the hood for the fryer still is being installed.
Plans to move began formulating in October 2019 and became a reality a week ago, Cornford said.
While there have been some bumps, such as securing contractors, Cornford said he is excited to see this place coming together with the help of the building’s owners, the Penningtons, who have done a majority of the construction work.
“With the customer service that we have, I feel most of our customers will follow us down here, and I am hoping to bring in new ones,” Cornford said.
Cornford said they are setting up the new location with returning back to Phase 2 opening in mind but will follow all state guidelines for COVID-19 safety, including spacing out diners and requiring employees to wear masks.
