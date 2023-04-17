ELGIN — It’s a catchy name for a boutique, Tipsy Tulip, and now it’s got a new location, 22 N. Eighth Ave., in the heart of Elgin’s merchant district.

Sole proprietor Kyla Murphy-Miller, a native of Reno, Nevada, has been operating Tipsy Tulip for less than a year in Elgin, when she had an opportunity to gain more visibility and customers.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.