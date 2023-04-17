A selection of merchandise at Tipsy Tulip in Elgin on Friday, April 14, 2023. The new storefront has given owner Kyla Miller more square footage to display the variety of items she curates from wholesale websites.
Owner Kyla Miller offers a little bit of everything at Tipsy Tulip in Elgin, shown here on Friday, April 14, 2023. She recently expanded into a new storefront, which has given her more space to organize the boutique inventory.
Kyla Miller sits outside the new location of Tipsy Tulip, 22 N. Eighth Ave., in Elgin on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
A selection of merchandise at Tipsy Tulip in Elgin on Friday, April 14, 2023. The new storefront has given owner Kyla Miller more square footage to display the variety of items she curates from wholesale websites.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Owner Kyla Miller offers a little bit of everything at Tipsy Tulip in Elgin, shown here on Friday, April 14, 2023. She recently expanded into a new storefront, which has given her more space to organize the boutique inventory.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Less than a year ago, Kyla Miller opened Tipsy Tulip in a small duplex house in Elgin. Recently she relocated to a new storefront that has placed her on the busiest corridor for travels and tourist.
ELGIN — It’s a catchy name for a boutique, Tipsy Tulip, and now it’s got a new location, 22 N. Eighth Ave., in the heart of Elgin’s merchant district.
Sole proprietor Kyla Murphy-Miller, a native of Reno, Nevada, has been operating Tipsy Tulip for less than a year in Elgin, when she had an opportunity to gain more visibility and customers.
“I started the business in the middle of September last year at 150 S. Eighth Ave., in one side of a small (duplex) house. My business was a small, self-funded one,” Miller said. “I moved to the new location at the beginning of April.”
She went from being an at-home crafter and gardener to an entrepreneur overnight. She wanted to see what she could make of it, and to her surprise, she’s been growing like tulips.
The new store provides additional square footage for her merchandise and placed her on the busiest corridor for travelers and tourists.
Miller had noticed the store space had been empty for a long time, so she decided to relocate there. Now she has the store space organized with lots of boutique inventory, including women’s clothing, western-style blankets and scarves, coffee cups, candles, metal wind chimes, select cards and “a little bit of everything,” she said.
She is slowly building up her merchandise, choosing her inventory from a wholesale website. She has her merchandise organized and presented neatly on shelves and racks for easy browsing.
“I try to have things that are different from other stores around here and that way there is some variety for people when they are shopping around,” Miller said. “That includes Claey’s Old Fashion Hard Candies and flavorful coffee syrups too.”
She also offers western apparel like wild rags and shirts for cowboys and cowgirls. “I’ve got some shirts coming in, and I’ll be getting more because a lot of people here enjoy that kind of apparel,” she added.
Her husband, Keith, a native of Joseph who moved with her to Elgin in 2016, enjoys wood working and makes mirrors and wooden potholders, and his work will be displayed and sold at Tipsy Tulip also.
Kyla Miller said the name of her business would remind everyone of the first sign of spring coming on, so it seemed fitting that she opened her business at its new location during early spring.
As much as she loves flowers, her business is in fashion apparel, textiles and gift inventory, not flowers. Her intent has always been to find her own niche in the merchant community and not impose on anyone else’s market share.
She welcomes the public to come in to meet her and browse through her shop. “I do have gift certificates as an option for customers,” she said. “Otherwise, I accept cash and credit cards as payment on purchases.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.