Union Pacific 1A

Union Pacific Railroad, whose depot is shown above on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, was the top taxpayer in Union County in 2022.

 Dick Mason/The Observer

LA GRANDE — The 2021–22 tax bills for four of Union County’s top-five taxpayers fluctuated significantly from the year before.

Data released by Union County’s assessor’s office shows the tax bill for the county’s top taxpayer, Union Pacific Railroad, rose 5.2% and the bill for Avista Corporation, which is third on the list, jumped 10.31%. Union Pacific Railroad paid $706,768 in taxes in 2022 and Avista Corp, paid $350,204 in taxes for the 2021-2022 tax year. Boise Building Solutions Manufacturing, which operates a mill in Elgin, had the county’s second highest tax bill at $406,371, a total up only $2,390 from the year prior.

