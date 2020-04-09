LA GRANDE — One area of business, at least locally, seemes to be immune from the effects of the coronavirus.
In fact, the mitigation steps that have forced much of the population to stay home the vast majority of the time has been a boon of sorts for Jefferson True Value.
The La Grande hardware store, previously named Jefferson Street Supply, moved March 30 to its new location at 214 Greenwood St., just down the road from its former home at 1507 Jefferson Ave.
“Right now, considering what we’re going through, our numbers as far as individuals coming in the store are up compared to where we were at the other store,” assistant store manager Jimmy Burgess said. “There’s been a lot of people coming through the front door.”
Burgess, who has been at the business nearly five years, noted that curiosity of the new location is part of what led to an uptick in customers.
But more than that, having extra time at home as a result of COVID-19 has given many the opportunity to work on projects — whether new or long overdue — which has brought customers into the store at an even higher rate than usual.
Burgess said this is true even in his own home.
“I think what is going on right now is that, myself included, if there have been some home projects sitting on the (back) burner, it’s allowed everyone to take advantage of that time to get those done,” he said. “My wife and I did some remodeling (recently). We had planned a vacation and couldn’t go anywhere due to COVID-19, and we remodeled our bathroom downstairs. Everyone is taking advantage of being home and the time being presented to them.”
The purchases made have ranged from single items for small fix-ups to larger hauls for major undertakings.
“I had a couple people coming in looking for a handle for a screen door,” he said. “(We’ve sold) indoor plumbing. We have contractors still coming in able to work and buying stuff to seal up windows they’re installing. It’s a wide range.”
Burgess pointed to several reasons why the business elected to move into the space that previously housed Golden Harvest and a beauty salon.
“More space and we just collectively thought there was something we needed to do in order to make the business better,” he said. “As soon as we looked and saw an opportunity, we needed to find someone that was going to be able to help us create this move.”
That led to the merger with True Value — an American wholesaler with more than 4,600 independent retail locations worldwide — and, thus, the name change.
“True Value ended up being that buyer we needed to get going,” Burgess said.
The remodel began last summer, and a lot of work went into transforming the building into a hardware store.
“A lot of (demolition) had to be competed before we could even think about moving in,” Burgess said.
“There was a lot of work that was done to this place before we even put one stick of product in it.”
The store’s original soft open was going to be in February, but then was moved to March. The official grand opening, which was set for May, now depends on how long coronavirus remains a threat.
The store hours are 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“We have a lot to offer with what’s in the store,” Burgess said.
