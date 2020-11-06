UNION COUNTY — The Grande Ronde Enterprise Zone, an area dedicated to encouraging new business investment in Union County, is a step closer to retaining its status.
The Union County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday, Nov. 5, redesignating the Grande Ronde Enterprise Zone. The county jointly operates the zone with the cities of La Grande, Island City, Elgin, North Powder and Union.
The zone’s present designation is set to soon expire. The city councils of La Grande, Island City, Elgin, North Powder and Union are in the process of determining if their cities will remain a part of the zone. If all sign on again, the enterprise zone will remain essentially identical to what it is now.
“Its footprint will remain intact,” said Paul Anderes, chair of the Union County Board of Commissioners.
The enterprise zone has a total of about 11.9 square miles and boosts new businesses by providing them with breaks in property taxes and services from Oregon Business, a state agency that strives to help businesses grow and expand.
Anderes said the Grande Ronde Enterprise Zone plays an important role because every city and county in the state is competing for new businesses.
The redesignation resolution appoints Union County administrative officer Shelley Burgess as the local zone manager.
Anderes credited Burgess with doing an excellent of organizing the redesignation.
