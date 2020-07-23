LA GRANDE — Union County’s unemployment rate, which at the height of lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic was among the worst in Oregon, dropped almost 6 percentage points in June and now is at 11%, according to the latest data from the Oregon Employment Department. The rate was 16.9% in May.
The county gained back 610 jobs and now is back over 9,100, though it still is 1,330 jobs off the total of 10,450 reported in March before the pandemic and closures hit.
The number of individuals filing continued unemployment claims was almost cut in half, from 1,102 to 605, and is well down from the peak of 1,368 in April.
Manufacturing jobs accounted for more than 80% of the comeback with 500 of the positions in that sector. Once the hardest-hit industries in Union County, it now is just 160 jobs off pre-pandemic totals.
The accommodations and food services industry currently has the most continued claims filed in the county at 135.
Union County’s rate is on par with the rest of the Northeast Oregon. Wallowa County also has an unemployment rate of 11%, down from 12.8% in May.
Baker County fell from 13.2% to 11.1%.
Baker County’s rate fell substantially despite adding only 40 jobs back in June, while just more than 100 people dropped off the continued unemployment roll. The number dropped from 456 to 352. Accommodations and food services had 103 individuals still filing claims, more than double any other sector in Baker County.
Wallowa County gained back 210 jobs, which accounted for its unemployment rate decrease.
The county actually has more jobs than it did prior to the start of the pandemic (2,400 in June vs. 2,370 in March), but this is much lower than the average in June from the last five years during its summer job surge. The county averaged 2,678 jobs in June from 2014-19.
A continued hit in leisure and hospitality is what’s hurting Wallowa County. There were 50 more jobs in the sector in June vs. May, but the 180 jobs is just more than half of the 350 reported in June of 2019.
The number of continued unemployment claims in the county dropped from 220 to 146.
Oregon’s unemployment rate for the month of June was 11.2%, and the national rate was 11.1%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.