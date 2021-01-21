UNION COUNTY — The Union County Chamber of Commerce pulled the curtain back on its revamped image with a press release earlier this week, featuring a new logo and an updated website.
“We wanted to develop a style truly capturing the essence of La Grande and Union County — something timeless and modern, but something meaningful and characterizing a rich historic past,” Suzannah Moore-Hemann, the chamber’s executive director, said in a press release
The new logo, which resembles a postmark, represents Union County’s “worthiness” as a destination while representing the chamber’s role in supporting local businesses, the release stated.
Over the past two years, Moore-Hemann and office coordinator Sandra Patterson have overseen the chamber’s transformation into a “modernized, sleek, professional image and as a living organization,” according to the press release. The new style and branding project was a concerted effort between the Union County Tourism Promotion Advisory Committee, the chamber’s board of directors and staff, chamber members throughout Union County and two companies — Portland-based Worthy Marketing and Distill Creative Studio out of Palo Alto, California.
The update and revamp to the style and representation is only a small piece of the larger picture.
“We’re updating how we do business,” Moore-Hemann continued. “How we can best serve the business environment, our member businesses; how we can best interact with our partners; how we can be all-around better in, for, and with our community — how this organization operates and serves Union County.”
The chamber’s new website also features more travel-centric imagery and pages for helping people find chamber-affiliated businesses for services from recreation to lodging to dining, including a timely page for local takeout options.
You can visit the Union County Chamber of Commerce’s website at visitunioncounty.org.
