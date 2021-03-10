LA GRANDE — Unemployment from January 2020 to January 2021 increased in all Eastern Oregon counties, but the largest over-the-year increase came in Union County.
The Oregon Employment Department reported Tuesday, March 9, that unemployment in Union County hit 7.8% in January, a rise in the raw rate of 2 percentage points from the same period the year before. Baker County’s rate was 4.1% in January 2020 and increased to 5.6% in January 2021. Wallowa County in that span had the smallest increase, where the raw rate rose 0.7 percentage point to 7.4%.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased in five Eastern Oregon counties and was unchanged in one.
Again, Union County had the largest increase, rising 1.8 percentage points to 6% with 732 people unemployed and 9,820 working in nonfarm jobs. Harney County saw the smallest increase over the year, rising 0.7 percentage point to 5.0%. Baker County’s seasonally adjusted rate of 5.6% means 419 people are unemployed and 5,230 are working in nonfarm jobs. Wallowa County was unchanged at 5%, with 182 in the unemployment line and 2,460 working in nonfarm jobs.
Unemployment in Northeastern Oregon and across the state peaked in April 2020, when the rate hit 13.2% for the state, 12.8% in Wallowa County, 13.2% in Baker County and a whopping 18.6% in Union County, the worst at the time in Eastern Oregon.
The statewide unemployment rate edged down to 6.2% in January from 6.3%, as revised, in December, according to the state’s report. Unemployment in Union County in that span moved also fell by a 10th of a percent while Baker County’s fell by half a percent.
Nonfarm payroll employment rose 8,300 jobs in January, following a loss of 27,500 in December, the employment department reported. Three industries each added close to 2,000 jobs in January: retail trade (+2,100 jobs); leisure and hospitality (+2,100); and private educational services (+1,900). Two of the major industries cut about 1,000 jobs: transportation, warehousing, and utilities (-1,000 jobs) and construction (-800).
Despite the net job gain in January, employment remains substantially below pre-pandemic levels, the state reported.
Total nonfarm payroll employment has dropped 162,800 jobs, or 8.3%, since January 2020. Nearly all industries have cut jobs during that time. Leisure and hospitality is down 76,800 jobs, or 35.6%, since January 2020. Private educational services experienced the second largest percentage decline in that time, as it cut 8,400 jobs, or 22.6%.
The only industry to add jobs in the past 12 months was transportation, warehousing and utilities, which added 4,100 jobs, or 5.6%.
Newly revised employment numbers show job growth was stronger than initially reported in the second half of 2020. The trend in the last six months of the year was revised upward by an average of 8,700 jobs. However, the pandemic-induced drop during the spring of 2020 was 8,000 jobs larger than previously estimated.
Manufacturing was looking better than the previous estimates indicated, with upward revisions of about 2,300 jobs during the last six months of 2020, according to the report. Nondurable goods manufacturing has added 3,500 jobs since April. Similarly, wholesale trade employment was revised upward; it added 1,500 jobs since its spring-2020 low point. Professional and technical services was also revised upward substantially. It employed 101,100 jobs in January, which was essentially equal to its high point of a year ago. For the December data, only three major industries were revised downward substantially due to the annual revisions: retail trade (-2,200 jobs); transportation, warehousing, and utilities (-1,500); and private educational services (-1,500).
