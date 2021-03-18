LA GRANDE — March into Spring appears to be gaining momentum.
The month-long event, which the Union County Chamber of Commerce and La Grande Main Street Downtown are putting on to promote local businesses, had 40 participants the first week and it looks like the number will be jumping this week. Suzannah Moore-Hemann, executive director of the chamber, said on Tuesday, March 16, the number of people participating seems to be up from the week before.
“More people appear to be coming in to get punch cards,” Moore-Hemann said.
Participants pick up punch cards in La Grande at the Chamber of Commerce, 207 Depot St., or La Grande Main Street, 102 Depot St. Next, they go to any of the 38 participating businesses in La Grande, Island City, Cove, Elgin and Union and make purchases. Every time they make a purchase at a store, their card will be punched one time for each dollar they spend.
Those turning in cards at participating locations are eligible to win weekly drawings each Wednesday of the month. Those who enter weekly drawings are eligible for baskets of prizes worth between $350-$400 in total. All cards turned in by 4 p.m. March 31 will be entered in the grand prize drawing for a gift basket of items worth a total of $500. The merchants participating in March into Spring are donating the prizes.
“They have been incredibly generous,” Moore-Hemann said.
The grand prize winner will be announced on social media April 1.
Entrants do not have to fill up their cards with punches to win. Cards with any amount of punches can be submitted for drawings.
“We wanted to make this contest accessible and for there to be a lot of participation,” Moore-Hemann said.
Another objective, she said, was to encourage people to visit stores they have not shopped at before.
Lists of the the stores participating in March into Spring are available at the Union County Chamber of Commerce and La Grande Main Street Downtown. For more information, contact the chamber at 541-963-8588 or Info@VisitUnionCounty.org, or La Grande Main Street at 541-963-1223 or director@lagrandemainstreet.org.
