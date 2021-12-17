LA GRANDE — Union County will soon pay off a $300,000 loan it received from the Union County Economic Development Corporation about 10 years ago to purchase the Baum Industrial Park.
The Union County Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 on Wednesday, Dec. 15, to pay off the loan plus the remaining interest it owes on the loan, which is about $4,300.
“This is a huge milestone," said Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage.
Union County received the loan about a decade ago and had been making annual interest payments but not not payments on the principal amount. The county is now able to pay off the loan because of the sale of four lots at the Baum Industrial Park, 62500 Commerce Road, over the past 18 months, Beverage said. The lots at the park range in size from 1-5 acres.
The businesses purchasing the lots are all Union County firms that needed land to expand. Beverage said the recent sales reflect the strength of a portion of Northeast Oregon’s economy.
“Some businesses are really thriving and others are having difficulty," she said.
Beverage said it is a relief knowing the loan is set to be paid off.
“We are free and clear," she said.
Matt Scarfo, chair of the board of commissioners, is also pleased with the move.
“It always feels good to get a loan paid off," he said.
Commissioner Paul Anderes agrees.
“Anytime you can retire a debt it is a good thing," he said.
Anderes said the fact that the Baum Industrial Park is drawing in more businesses means that there will be future job growth in Union County.
Ten businesses are now operating at Baum Industrial Park and employ between 250 and 300 people. There are about five other businesses at Baum Industrial Park, who are already operating in other parts of Union County, which have purchased lots for the purpose of expanding in the future.
Companies purchasing land at Baum Industrial Park must adhere to rules of operation set by Union County.
Land at the Baum Industrial Park costs $19,900 an acre. Infrastructure available to businesses at the site includes water service, sewer service, fire hydrants, electrical power and fiber optic service. This infrastructure was paid for with a $400,000 loan Union County received from Business Oregon, a state agency that promotes business development. The loan from Business Oregon was paid off by Union County two years ago.
The Union County Board of Commissioners future plans for Baum Industrial Park include the installation of a truck-to-railroad spur, one connected to Idaho Northern Railroad. Truck drivers would be able to load items onto rail cars at the site. Beverage said this would make it easier for companies to ship items throughout the United States.
