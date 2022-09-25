OTC grant detail
An OTC Connections technician exposes the glass fibers at the heart of a fiber-optic cable that makes high-speed internet connections possible. OTC has received USDA Rural Development grant funds to expand internet accessibility in rural Eastern Oregon.

 Tony Chiotti/Blue Mountain Eagle

JOHN DAY — Oregon Telephone Co. has been awarded $20.4 million in grants and loans to install fiber optic infrastructure in Grant, Malheur and Baker counties.

The latest round of federal money will provide high-speed fiber connections directly to 1,200 people, 41 businesses, 70 farms and four educational facilities as part of the ReConnect Program, using funding from the recent Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The program is aimed at ensuring rural communities see the benefits of high-speed internet.

