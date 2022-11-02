LA GRANDE — It is a delightful irony.
Valley Insurance has a new home, one that will help it draw more foot traffic while making it easier for its customers to stay on the road.
Valley Insurance has moved into the former Umpqua Bank building at 1215 Adams Ave., La Grande. The new location is Valley Insurance’s fourth home since the agency opened in Island City in the late 1960s. Valley Insurance had operated at 1603 Washington Ave. since the 1980s before making its latest move two months ago.
A primary reason for the shift is that the new building, unlike the one on Washington Avenue, has no stairs on the main floor, making it much more convenient to move through for customers with mobility issues, according to Matthew Pidcock, the co-owner of Valley Insurance. At the Washington Avenue building customers had to walk up uneven stair steps to reach the office area.
Pidcock, who owns the business with Joel Myer, said his staff is receiving a lot of positive comments from customers about the new office because it is easier to access.
“They really like it," he said.
Another plus of the Adams Avenue site is that it is in the core of La Grande’s downtown, which means more people walk past it daily, some of whom are potential customers.
“There is more foot traffic," Pidcock said.
A west-side drive-thru window once used by Umpqua Bank is another plus Valley Insurance will be capitalizing on to make things more convenient for customers. In the future customers will be able to drop off payments at the window without leaving their vehicles. Pidcock said a number of customers like to drop off their payments at the office to save themselves the cost of a stamp or because they do not want to worry about their check getting lost in the mail.
The drive-thru will begin operating about a year from now after remodeling of the west side of the building is complete. Valley Insurance’s offices currently are on the east side of the building and will remain there until the remodeling work is completed. Pidcock said the east side of the building will likely be subleased after Valley Insurance moves out of it.
The building became available in late 2021 after Umpqua Bank closed its Adams Avenue branch. The Umpqua Bank branch had operated at the site since 2013 when it combined with Sterling Bank. The Adams Avenue site has been the home of many banks dating back to 1887.
Valley Insurance’s roots date back to 1968 when three businessmen — Ed Hegele, Jim Macfarlane and John Price — left Portland and joined forces in Island City to form Valley Realty and Insurance. The company operated on Island Avenue in an A-frame building and Price later bought out his partners, according to a piece about Valley Insurance’s history written by former co-owner Beth Stewart.
Price purchased Reynolds Insurance Agency on Depot Street in 1975 and moved his staff there. In 1981, he built what became the Valley Insurance building on Washington Avenue. Price named his company, which then had a string of names in its title, to Valley Insurance in 1989 and later that year sold the agency to David Pidcock and George Gilchrist, who operated the business for about 10 years.
Pidcock, who has been with Valley Insurance since 1995, said he has been very pleased with how the move, which was completed in August, has gone.
“We are pretty excited about it," he said.
