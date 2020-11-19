ENTERPRISE — An old favorite in Enterprise has new owners. Chris and Tina Borgerding earlier this month took over the Back Country Little Store, 214 W. North St., Enterprise.
The Borgerdings replace former owners Tyson and Jessica Samples.
“They’ve been in the retail business a lot of years and just wanted a change,” Tina Borgerding said.
Tina Borgerding will be the primary operator of the convenience/grocery store, said her husband, Chris, who works as a contractor. She will run the store alongside daughter Katie Larson.
Tina Borgerding said running a retail store is a new venture for her. She said she worked in the Enterprise store and one in Joseph when they were under a previous owner.
The convenience store is a popular stop for beer, soda, snacks, food for EBT (food stamps) customers and more. Unlike their predecessors, the new owners won’t sell hunting and fishing licenses and tags. Borgerding said filling out that paperwork is too time consuming when the store is busy.
Borgerding also had a lawn-maintenance business for several years and has worked in bars and restaurants. She was working in a nursery when she heard the Little Store was for sale and decided it was time for a new venture.
“As we’re getting older, sometimes it’s nice to do something different,” she said.
Tina Borgerding is a lifelong Wallowa County resident, while Chris has lived there since age 12. They’ve lived in Joseph for more than 20 years, she said.
She does not have plans yet for changes to the store.
“I’m just going to keep it going how they did it until I get into the groove,” she said. “Then we might have some changes. Maybe a bigger deli for people who don’t get a lot of time for lunch. Other than that, I just don’t know.”
