ENTERPRISE — Eagle Cap Wellness, offering acupuncture and other non-traditional health care, is operating at a new location.
Jamie Kimball, a doctor of acupuncture and Oriental medicine, recently moved her four-year-old Enterprise practice from its original location on East Main Street to 616 W. North St. across from Happy Gardens Chinese Restaurant.
“We’re a wellness center,” Kimball said. “We provide integrated health care along with traditional medicine to give people an option outside of what you would consider traditional or Western medicine. There are a lot of terms involved to what we do — integrative, I think, is the most ‘PC’ word these days.”
She also recently welcomed Amy Zahm, another DAOM, to her practice, which consists of five practitioners and two office staff. The clinic offers acupuncture, chiropractic, naturopathic, physical therapy and massage services, as well as a holistic approach that often uses body work, supplements, herbs and nutritional guidance.
Zahm, Kimball said, had been practicing at another wellness center in Wallowa County since the early 2000s and joined Eagle Cap in early February. Kimball said she and Zahm “treat all sorts of conditions,” including pain and anxiety.
Contrary to the concerns the uninitiated may have about acupuncture, she said it’s actually quite painless and relaxing.
“How I determine where I put in the points is based on what the person is telling me, what I feel in their pulse — pulse diagnosis is a big part of acupuncture — and then what I feel in their body,” Kimball said. “The points get placed in areas of either muscle tension or different points depending on their action and what they do. The points balance out the hormones, they calm down the nervous system, they release your body’s own natural endorphins — it’s kind of like taking a pain pill, only naturally — and it gets the body to establish a whole new stasis.”
She said the tiny needles are smaller than a human hair and about 100 could fit inside a standard hypodermic needle.
“You don’t feel them when they go in — sometimes you can feel a tiny little bit of a pinch, but for the most part you don’t feel anything,” she said.
Kimball studied for 10 years, primarily at the Oregon College of Oriental Medicine in Portland, which she said emphasizes “a more medical-based approach where we take what we do and can integrate it with other providers.”
In Wallowa County, she said, she’s developed a good working relationship with practitioners of traditional medicine. She’s also credentialed to practice at Wallowa Memorial Hospital, although she does not perform surgery, which is not considered a part of Oriental medicine.
“I work closely with a lot of providers in the community, so if we think surgery’s necessary, I can refer (patients) to them,” she said. “What I do is pre-surgery support and help with surgery recovery.”
She emphasized that her practice does not try to replace traditional medicine.
“Western medicine is still absolutely needed,” she said. “There are things I can’t do — I can’t cure cancer. I can’t fix a failed kidney. But can I help with cancer support? Yes. Can I help with nausea and other side effects from chemotherapy? I can certainly help with that.”
Kimball said most insurance plans cover treatment at her clinic, including Medicaid. However, there’s still work to be done to get Medicare to cover it.
Still, demand for the integrated health care she offers is growing.
“It’s amazing the demand there is for a different form of health care, so I have grown exponentially in four years,” Kimball said. “I have grown because people want something different than just a pill. They want something different than surgery. They want more wellness. They want more natural medicine. They want an alternative. I think that’s why our business has grown as much as it has.”
