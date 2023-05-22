Tony Betzold, Island City Walmart store manager, and Island City Walmart associates present a $2,500 donation to the local Shop with a Cop program on Friday, May 19, 2023, during Walmart’s remodel celebration. The Island City Walmart, 1619 Island Ave., celebrated the newly remodeled Supercenter by inviting the community to join them and Island City Mayor Dave Comfort for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and family fun event. The celebration included the recognition of community partnerships, the presentation of grants to the Blue Mountain Humane Association and La Grande-area Shop with a Cop, local food and entertainment vendors and the unveiling of a new La Grande-focused mural by local artist Jeremy Clark. Features of the remodel include an updated pharmacy, vision center and restrooms in addition to an expanded online grocery pickup areas and an updated store interior.
Tony Betzold, Island City Walmart store manager, and Island City Walmart associates present a $2,500 donation to the Blue Mountain animal shelter and rescue nonprofit during the store’s remodel celebration on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Walmart/Contributed Photo
