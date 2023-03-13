Walmart sign

As of Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Walmart stores across Oregon will no longer provide plastic bags at checkout or pickup, encouraging customers to use reusable bags or containers.

 The Associated Press, File

LA GRANDE — Walmart customers soon will need to bring their own bags or clutch items in their hands and arms to carry out their haul.

In about a month, Walmart stores across Oregon no longer will provide plastic bags at checkout or pickup, encouraging customers to use reusable bags or containers.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.