ISLAND CITY — A new primary care clinic, Western Skies Wellness Center, 10505 W. First St., Island City, is taking new patients age 13 and older.

Co-owners Ross Aylett and Amanda Hampton opened the clinic last September, and they offer conventional primary care as well as integrative medicine, including a variety of complementary services such as IV therapies, prolozone injections, ultraviolet blood irradiation ozone therapy and pulsed electromagnetic field therapy. 

