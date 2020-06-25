JOSEPH — There’s a new look and new feel to Winding Waters Community Health Center’s Joseph Clinic.
A full remodel has made the interior of the clinic, snuggled between the Sports Corral and the Chief Joseph Days office on Main Street, brighter, lighter and more colorful.
For the staff, the most exciting parts include the new dental chairs and implements, a new digital X-Ray unit and a revamped bathroom.
Patients will find a spacious waiting area complete with local art, fresh paint and flooring throughout the building and, of course, that much nicer bathroom.
For the doctors and dentists, there’s a new retreat tucked in the back where they can compose notes, sip a fresh cup of coffee or just relax.
“During the COVID-19 shutdown, we had to close our clinic in Joseph,” said Winding Waters CEO Nic Powers. “We’d been thinking about doing a remodel. It seemed the ideal time. We took advantage of the required shutdown to make the space much more welcoming and effective.”
The work included fixing plumbing, replacing all of the dental furniture and equipment, and transforming a cinderblock wall into a cheery expanse of art.
“We did a lot of work, including taking out walls and opening up the dental spaces so they were more light and airy. We added skylights. We did more than we planned at the start, but we’re getting great reviews from patients and staff alike. We’re thrilled to be taking care of people in Joseph again,” Powers said.
