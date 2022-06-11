UNION — Gig-speed fiber is ready to debut in Union.
Ziply Fiber announced on Friday, June 10, that its ultra-high-speed, 100% fiber-optic network is now ready for service in the Union County community, enabling its popular “Gig-speed” service and industry leading 5-gig and 2-gig residential services to serve more than 1,000 addresses throughout the city, according to a press release from the internet provider.
“The crews have been very responsive to the city’s needs and wishes. They have worked fast and there has been little if any disruption to our neighborhoods,” Doug Wiggins, Union city administrator, said.
The work in Union is part of Ziply Fiber’s commitment to invest more than $500 million to build an advanced, 100% fiber network to both suburban and rural communities across the Northwest that have been underserved when it comes to internet access.
In 2021, Ziply Fiber launched a drive to make its fiber optic internet service available to everyone who wants it in La Grande, Enterprise, Cove, Elgin, Imbler and Joseph.
The company has been actively building fiber across the Northwest since June 2020 and has plans to build and deploy new fiber-optic cables, local hubs, new offices, and new hardware to run the network as part of hundreds of additional projects across its 250,000-square-mile footprint.
“Today, we are proud to make Union our newest multi-gig city, bringing the fastest residential internet to the homes and businesses throughout this beautiful city,” said Harold Zeitz, chief executive officer of Ziply Fiber. “With today’s launch, we are bringing transformative connectivity to communities that need it most. We look forward to continuing our work of bridging the digital divide across the Northwest.”
Ziply Fiber is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, and has major offices in Beaverton, Everett, Washington, and Hayden, Idaho.
