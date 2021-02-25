KIRKLAND, Wash — Ziply Fiber recently announced it completed a critical phase of the fiber-optic network build-out in La Grande that will deliver gig-speed fiber internet and an all-new, state-of-the-art network to area residents and businesses.
That network is set to go live beginning Thursday, March 4.
“Nearly 40% of the approximately 6,600 residential and business addresses within our service area will be ready for fiber service immediately and the remainder are scheduled for completion early this year,” the company stated in a press release.
The new network will put La Grande’s internet connectivity “on par with larger metropolitan areas throughout the nation,” according to Ziply Fiber, which means benefits such as no data cap and much faster internet uploading and downloading times.
“I am excited to know that last-mile fiber will be available to every residence in the city,” La Grande Mayor Steve Clements said in the press release. “Not only will this infrastructure improve internet speeds for entertainment and personal use, but it will also provide current and future businesses the connectivity they need for a strong web presence and active e-commerce trade. Having fiber available to home and business also allows the city to promote work-at-home opportunities, tapping into the trend of professionals moving to smaller communities away from urban centers.”
The company is investing $500 million and building an advanced fiber network to smaller towns and rural communities across the Northwest that have been underserved when it comes to internet access.
When Ziply lights lights up the first addresses Wednesday throughout La Grande, it will be the third fiber build project in Oregon that’s ready for service in less than a year.
Ziply Fiber has been building fiber to underserved markets across the Northwest since June 2020. The company’s work will continue over the next several weeks in a staggered rollout across La Grande, but Ziply Fiber already has deployed many miles of new fiber-optic cables throughout the region and will continue to build out more territory.
During this rollout, the company also reported its DSL customers will begin seeing service improvements.
Part of Ziply Fiber’s investment is improving its core and aggregation network, across which all internet traffic travels.
“While there’s still more work to be done, by improving the quality, capacity and reliability of those critical network components, customers of all types of services will benefit,” the press release stated.
Ziply Fiber’s headquarters is in Kirkland, Washington, and the company has major offices in Beaverton, Everett, Washington, and Hayden, Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.