LA GRANDE — The event would have been inconceivable a year ago.
Greenwood Elementary School conducted a career and safety day activity with the major help from Oregon Traill Electric Cooperative and the La Grande Fire Department on April 20. At least 100 students in grades four and five participated in the outdoor event on Greenwood’s school field. Students attended 12-minute sessions at six stations operated by OTEC and La Grande firefighters. Students stayed in small cohorts and wore masks,. allowing them to meet COVID-19 protocols.
It was the first event involving a large group of Greenwood students since the pandemic hit in March of 2020 and was possible because of falling infection rates. Greenwood grade teacher Missy Rinker was encouraged by how excited students were to take part in the activity.
“It is a new normal, back to normal activity,’’ Rinker said..
OTEC Communications Manager Joseph Hathaway said this was the first such event his cooperative has participated in a year. Hathaway said that normally OTEC takes part in about 12 a year. He said OTEC’s staff members were delighted to have the opportunity to take part.
“We’re thrilled to take part in such a fun and important event for our local kids and thank Greenwood Elementary for inviting us. As a member-owned cooperative, we want to do whatever we can to give back to the communities we serve. This event also gives us the opportunity to educate kids about the importance of staying safe around electricity and also show them that there are great jobs like being a lineman right in their own backyards,’’ Hathaway said in an email sent to The Observer.
The presentations given at two of OTEC’s stations focused on electricity and safety and a third provided an inside look at what it is like to work as a lineman for the cooperative. OTEC District Superintendent Jeff Pillow noted that linemen are well paid, earning between $120,000 and $150,000 a year. There are drawbacks though for linemen must be willing to respond to calls for service at any hour of the night and they have to work in dangerous situations far above the ground.
“You can’t be scared of heights,’’ Pillow said.
Pillow also emphasized the dangers of downed power lines, urging Greenwood students never touch them, noting that that voltage of power lines is many times greater than what is in their homes.
“It is a massive difference,’’ he said.
Pillow urged the students to phone OTEC if they see a downed power line.
“Call us and we will make it safe for you guys,’’ he said.
The La Grande Fire Department had an engine and two ambulances at the career-safety fair. Firefighters told children how they are used to extinguish fires and save lives.
“An ambulance is a small emergency room,’’ La Grande fighter Kyle Wattbenburg told the students.
Capt. Robert Tibbetts of the La Grande Fire Department told the Greenwood students that the life of a fighgfighter is rewarding but it is also taxing and requires sacrifices. He said firefighters at the La Grande Fire Department work 48-hour shifts and then are off four days.
“That means you are away from you family one third of your life,’’ Tibbetts said.
Tibbetts said there are often long stretches in which firefighters get little if any shuteye. For example, on April 19 the fire department responded to 22 calls.,
“The crew on duty did not get any sleep that day,’’ Tibbetts said.
The La Grande Fire Department captain said that he welcomed the chance to participate in a career-safety fair.
“It is great to be able to do this for the community and the kids,’’ Tibbetts said.
Donna Rainboth, the La Grande School District’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics coach, said one of the best things about the career and safety day is that it showed students that there are excellent career opportunities in the Grande Ronde Valley. She praised them for making presentations for providing insightful descriptions of their occupations.
“They really got see what their jobs are like,’’ Rainboth said.
