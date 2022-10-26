Even though my entire brand is centered on fishing, I can assure you fishing is not my only hobby or interest. I also write about fishing, and I think that’s an important distinction, but you might see it as splitting hairs.
Fine. I have others. I’ll share my love of audiobooks in an annual column, and I occasionally allude to watching football, playing basketball, working out, cooking, dining out, and various home improvement projects. If this doesn’t prove I’m a fun guy, read on. I’m gonna write about mushrooms this week.
With the drought in full swing, this has been one of the worst years for fishing in Oregon I can remember, so if you’re like me (disillusioned with reality and pining for what was), you might appreciate a few other outdoor opportunities.
Shaggy manes
This prolonged drought has been horrible for so many reasons, but it has to break eventually. When it finally rains, wait a day or two then head to the woods to forage for the West Coast mushroom that is often overshadowed by more expensive, spring varieties: the shaggy mane.
Coprinus comatus, commonly called shaggy manes, are a widespread mushroom in North American forests that are cultivated intentionally all around the world today. Some people say they taste like asparagus, which I can accept, although they still bear an obviously mushroom flavor profile.
Unlike many spring mushrooms, these denizens of fall spring up ready to harvest as soon as 24 hours after the first autumn rain. They average 3 or 4 inches in length, but they can get up to 6. Also unlike many spring mushrooms, they almost always grow in clusters of as few as three but as many as several dozen. Within 48 hours of that initial fall rain, look for the conspicuous white fungi sprouting over gravel, cinder, bare dirt, duff and grass — particularly at the edge of a road or trail.
I grew up chasing grouse and deer every fall, and if the rains cooperated, we could often fill a basket with mushrooms even if we had no meat to pair with it. This year, deer hunters haven’t had much of a chance to indulge their vegetarian side in the field, and by the time it rains, most hunters will be chasing birds in wetlands, leaving the forest to the intrepid mushroom hunter.
The shaggy mane season can last for weeks if the rain stays liquid, but once the frost and snow replace it, these white mushrooms are buried or frozen.
Now that the rain has finally arrived, head to the woods and keep a sharp eye.
Shaggy manes can be identified by white or off-white coloration, tall and narrow conical shape with small tufts coming off the caps that give the little mushroom its name. They are harvestable for several days or even a week after sprouting, but extreme damp, heat or cold will all quicken their demise. Once the cap becomes loose or touching the flesh of the mushroom leaves a black, inky substance on your fingers, they have spoiled.
If they’re still firm, whitish and dry, cut them off as close to the ground as you can using a knife or scissors, and you have a wonderful meal ahead.
Preparation
Many folks pan fry wild mushrooms, which is fine, but there are better ways to prepare shaggy manes. Like with all mushrooms, soaking your harvest in saltwater for a few hours to draw out any parasites, bugs or mites is the bare minimum.
Pat dry with a clean cloth and then let them sit in the air for a few minutes to firm up again. Some people even refrigerate them for a few hours before cooking, though I’ve noticed only minimal textural improvement from this extra step.
Once they’re clean and dry, slice them into strips. The average shaggy mane will yield three or four French fry-esque strips.
Place the strips on a cookie sheet lined with baking paper and then brush with lemon juice and either melted butter, ghee or olive oil. I prefer butter myself.
Dust with salt, pepper, freshly minced garlic and then top with parmesan cheese.
Flip the mushrooms over and repeat.
Broil for about three minutes and experience one of the seasonal fall bounties you can’t find at the bottom of a Starbucks cup.
