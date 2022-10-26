Even though my entire brand is centered on fishing, I can assure you fishing is not my only hobby or interest. I also write about fishing, and I think that’s an important distinction, but you might see it as splitting hairs.

Fine. I have others. I’ll share my love of audiobooks in an annual column, and I occasionally allude to watching football, playing basketball, working out, cooking, dining out, and various home improvement projects. If this doesn’t prove I’m a fun guy, read on. I’m gonna write about mushrooms this week.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Read more at caughtovgard.com; Follow on Instagram and Fishbrain @lukeovgard; Contact luke.ovgard@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.