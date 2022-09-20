SINGAPORE — I said goodbye to my friend, Dominick Porcelli, at the Departures curb of Singapore’s Changi International Airport. It was about 7 a.m. and like most of Southeast Asia, most everything opened at 10 — not 8. I wanted coffee, but after four Starbucks and three local shops all turned up closed, I looked elsewhere.

My stomach was reeling, so I urgently searched for a bathroom, settling on a mall. Thankfully, Burger King was open. It was the only store in the entire mall open before 10, but it meant the bathrooms were open.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Read more at caughtovgard.com; Follow on Instagram and Fishbrain @lukeovgard; Contact luke.ovgard@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.