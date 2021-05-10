210508_lgo_news_Chekhov
ELGIN — The art of role reversal.
Union Country actors Victoria Ingram, Caiti Burke and Cody Wyld Flower will be practicing this starting on May 14 when they perform two one-act plays by Russian playwright Anton Chekhov at the Elgin Opera House — The Boar and The Proposal.
In each play actors will be playing roles which are the exact opposite of what they played in the first.
director Grant Turner said it a challenge his actors will relish.
“It is a challenge every actor enjoys, You don’t want todo the same thing over and over,’’ Turner said.
The Boar is about two people who hate each other who fall in love and The Proposal is about two people about to get married who find they can’t stand each other.
The Boar calls for particularly intense acting, Flower said.
“I hope I am dripping with sweat afterward, otherwise something will be wrong,’’ Flower said.
Both one-act plays were written by Chekhov in the late 1880s. The Boor premiered on stage in 1888 and The Proposal was first performed in 1890.
Prior to each of the one-act productions at the Elgin Opera House, a three-minute recording by renowned English actor Michael Pennington will be played. Penninger will be heard reading passages of short stories by Chekhov which are similar to The Boor and The Proposal. The readings are meant to help set the mood for the one-act plays.
Social distancing rules will be in effect for the productions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that the capacity for each production will be 70 people in the Elgin Opera House’s theater, which can seat 250.
Flower said he is looking forward to performing again before a live audience after having his opportunities restricted by social distancing. He said that audiences are an essential part of any audience setting,
“Plays are written on the assumption that people are there,’’ Flower said.
Burke said that performing without an audience can be a deflating experience because it is hard to tell if one’s lines are having the impact they are designed to.
“There is no energy, you are not sure if you are landing or not,’’ she said.
The performances of the two Chekhov plays will also be conducted May 15, May 21, May 22, May 28 and May 29. Performances start at 7:30 p.m. each evening. For information on purchasing tickets call 541-663-6324 or visit the Elgin Opera House’s website, elginoperahouse.com.
