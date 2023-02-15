FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

Sweet and spicy pork and roasted butternut squash and green beans.

 Linda Gassenheimer-TNS

Pork is known as the other white meat. For this easy dinner, I added a sweet and spicy flavor to pork tenderloin slices using the sweet flavor of cinnamon with a touch of cayenne pepper for spice.

I love the flavor and texture of butternut squash, but not the effort of peeling and cutting the whole squash. So I was delighted to find that butternut squash cubes are available in the markets. Adding them to some green beans and roasting the vegetables in the oven makes an easy and colorful side dish for this quick dinner.

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.

