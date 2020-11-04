201103_lgo_news_lg_mayor
LA GRANDE — Steve Clements will retain his position as mayor of La Grande.
Clements defeated challenger Alex McHaddad in Tuesday’s election, 63.5% to 35.8%.
Clements is completing his third consecutive two-year term as mayor. He had words of praise for McHaddad.
“Alex ran a good race. He had some good ideas which are worth pursuing,’’ Clements said. “I want to thank him for participating in the process.’’
Clements also had praise for the voters.
‘“I want to thank the voters of La Grande for believing in me,’’ Clements said.
McHaddad was philosophical about the loss.
“We had a free and fair election. This is what the voters wanted. I’m glad we live in a democracy,’’ McHaddad said.
Clements said during his campaign that he wanted to continue guiding La Grande as it takes on the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis. This is one of the major reasons he said he ran for reelection. He noted that at upcoming work session in November the council will be addressing this by discussing how businesses hurt by COVID-19 can be helped.
“I want to do everything I can to help businesses which will be hurt by COVID-19 this winter,’’ Clements said.
