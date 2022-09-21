LIFE-HEALTH-RAYNAUDS-DMT

In Raynaud's disease, smaller arteries that supply blood to your skin become narrow, limiting blood flow. 

In Raynaud's disease, smaller arteries that supply blood to your skin become narrow, limiting blood flow to affected areas. This causes some areas of your body, such as your fingers and toes, to feel numb and cold in response to cold temperatures or stress. You may experience numb, prickly feelings or stinging pain upon warming or stress relief. And you may notice color changes in your skin in response to cold or stress.

Women are more likely than men to have Raynaud's disease. While the condition can develop at any age, it often begins between 15 and 30. Also, the disorder is more common in people who live in colder climates.

