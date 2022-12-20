FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

Orange honey ginger chicken with red and green salad. 

 Linda Gassenheimer-TNS

The sweet and tangy flavors of orange, honey and ginger coat the chicken for a quick, savory dinner. I like to use boneless chicken thighs instead of boneless chicken breast. They remain moist while cooking and have more flavor. The colorful Red and Green Salad adds a festive touch for this time of year.

Helpful Hints

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.

