Check out your child’s school materials, Chromebook this week
LA GRANDE — Materials for La Grande School District students in fourth through eighth grade who are beginning the year in comprehensive distance learning will be available to pick up Aug. 27-28. From noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 7 a.m. to noon Friday, one person per family may come to the child’s school to check out materials including school supplies, Chromebooks and other technology.
The same schedule applies to all La Grande Learning Academy students, from kindergarten through 12th grade. The virtual academy is based at the former Willow Elementary School, 1305 N. Willow St.
La Grande High School students enrolled in comprehensive distance learning may stop by LHS for Chromebooks and other materials Thursday, Aug. 27, 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.
Some of these details previously were reported incorrectly. The Observer regrets the error.
Art center seeks supplies
LA GRANDE — In preparation for reopening its doors next month, Art Center East, La Grande, is seeking donations of cloth or disposable face masks, hand sanitizer and sanitary wipes. To make arrangements to drop them off, email Darcy at darcy@artcentereast.org.
Registration open for Ladd Marsh free youth pheasant hunt
SALEM — Youth hunters (age 17 and younger) can sign up now for ODFW’s free pheasant hunts happening around the state this fall, including at the Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area outside La Grande on Sept. 19-20. ODFW and partners stock pheasants at these special hunts that give youth a head start on regular pheasant seasons, which don’t begin until October.
As with all other activities, COVID-19 safety measures will be in place including social distancing and mask requirements (during check-in). All hunters are also provided eye and ear protection and hunter orange clothing.
Register by logging in to the youth’s account at MyODFW’s licensing page. Then go to Purchase from the Catalog and look under the Category tab for Class/Workshop/Outdoor Skills. Hunts are listed alphabetically by city name. Registration is only online. For further details on the Ladd Marsh event, email kyle.w.martin@state.or.us or call 541-963-2344.
These events are open only to youth who have passed hunter education. This year, that includes youth hunters who have completed the workbook or online course; the field day requirement has been postponed due to the pandemic. An adult 21 years of age or older must accompany the youth to supervise but may not hunt.
The hunts are free, though participants need a valid hunting license ($10 for youth 12 and older, free for age 11 and under) to hunt. Youth hunters age 12-17 also need an upland game bird validation ($4). Licenses and validations will not be sold at the events.
