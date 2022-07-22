2022 LG Classic Car Show winner 2

This 1933 copper and champagne Ford Roadster, owned by Wally and Judy Belt, of Salem, took home the Best of Show award Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the annual La Grande Classic Car Show, held during Crazy Days on Adams Avenue.

 Timber Cruisers Car Club/Contributed Photo

A record number of vehicles lined Adams Avenue on Saturday, July 16, as the Timber Cruisers Car Club held its annual La Grande Classic Car Show.

Amid the dozens of outstanding classic cars one vehicle stood out from the rest and was awarded the Best of Show trophy made by Matt Babbs of La Grande, according to a press release. The winning car: a 1933 copper and champagne Ford Roadster owned by Wally and Judy Belt, of Salem.

Wally and Judy Belt, of Salem, accept the Best of Show award at the La Grande Classic Car Show on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The 1933 copper and champagne Ford Roadster garnered the couple a trophy made by Matt Babbs, of La Grande.

