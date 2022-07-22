This 1933 copper and champagne Ford Roadster, owned by Wally and Judy Belt, of Salem, took home the Best of Show award Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the annual La Grande Classic Car Show, held during Crazy Days on Adams Avenue. Next to the car is the Best in Show trophy, made by Matt Babbs, of La Grande.
A record number of vehicles lined Adams Avenue on Saturday, July 16, as the Timber Cruisers Car Club held its annual La Grande Classic Car Show.
Amid the dozens of outstanding classic cars one vehicle stood out from the rest and was awarded the Best of Show trophy made by Matt Babbs of La Grande, according to a press release. The winning car: a 1933 copper and champagne Ford Roadster owned by Wally and Judy Belt, of Salem.
Mary Ann Miesner, a member of the Timber Cruisers, said the Belts have owned several winning cars. According to Miesner, Judy said this is the last car they will purchase, but Wally just smiled.
The members of the Timber Cruisers Car Club in the press release expressed their appreciation of the sponsors who make the annual car show possible: M.J. Goss Motors, The Market Place, Les Schwab Tire Center, La Grande Auto Repair, Richardson’s Paint & Performance, Ziply Fiber and Union County Tourism.
The club also acknowledged the local merchants and individuals who donated raffle items and purchased and presented Cruise Favorite plaques.
