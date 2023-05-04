If the Revolutionary War had gone the other way, this window display at Royal Clothiers, 1431 Adams Ave., La Grande, would be only one of many honoring the Saturday, May 6, 2023, coronation of the United Kingdom's Charles III. Stephen and Marlene Hays, the shop's owners, set up the display because of their deep British roots. Both grew up in England and have long been fans of Charles, the former Prince of Wales.
